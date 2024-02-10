Good Earth Photography Club Brunch - Sioux Falls
Feb 10, 2024
All are welcome. Please bring a dish to share and 3-4 photos taken at Good Earth State Park. https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/good-earth-state-park/
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-213-1036
All Dates:
Feb 10, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.