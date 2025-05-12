Good Shot Judy - Sioux Falls

May 12, 2025

 

Live on Stage!

Grounded in the swinging cadence of the Big Band Era, Good Shot Judy is fueled by the Golden Age of 1930’s Jazz music. Their show “The Century of Swing” features smooth standards like “Beyond the Sea,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Feeling Good” and more!


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
