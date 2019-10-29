Gore/Professional Movie Makeup - Brookings
Oct 29, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Come join us and learn how to apply realistic gore movie makeup just in time for halloween.
This class will meet at SDSU.
October 29th
Time: 6:30-8:30
This class is open to 6th grade through adult
Instructor: Billy Willburn
Fee: $25
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
