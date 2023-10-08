Graceland Cemetery Walk - Madison
Oct 8, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Our cemetery walking tour is at 2:00 and 3:00 pm on October 8, 2023. Registration/tickets required. $10.00 per ticket. For information call the museum at 605-256-5308.
Fee: $10.00
http://LakeCountyMuseum.org
|Location:
|Graceland Cemetery
|Map:
|Airport Rd., Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605256-5308
|Email:
|programming@lakecountymuseum.org
All Dates:
Oct 8, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Two tours available. One at 2:00 and one at 3:00 pm.
Lake County Museum hosts a cemetery walk with "living history presentations" and a guided historical experience through Graceland Cemetery in Madison.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.