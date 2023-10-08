Share |

Graceland Cemetery Walk - Madison

Oct 8, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Our cemetery walking tour is at 2:00 and 3:00 pm on October 8, 2023. Registration/tickets required. $10.00 per ticket. For information call the museum at 605-256-5308.

 

Fee: $10.00

http://LakeCountyMuseum.org


Location:   Graceland Cemetery
Map:   Airport Rd., Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605256-5308
Email:   programming@lakecountymuseum.org

All Dates:
Oct 8, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Two tours available. One at 2:00 and one at 3:00 pm.

Lake County Museum hosts a cemetery walk with "living history presentations" and a guided historical experience through Graceland Cemetery in Madison.

Graceland Cemetery
Graceland Cemetery 57042 Airport Rd., Madison, SD 57042

Search All Events By Day

October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Events

Pumpkin Train - Madison

Web Design by Buildable