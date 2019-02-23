Share |

Grandparents Day @ the DPM - Aberdeen

Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

You are invited to bring the “grandkids” in your life for a fun visit to the DPM on National Grandparents Day, Sat. Feb. 23rd. Explore the exhibits, work together on an activity and enjoy a treat.

 

Fee: Free!


Location:   Dacotah Prairie Museum
Map:   21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7117
Email:   patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/564098860721356/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A5%2C%22action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22main_list%22%2C%22extra_data%22%3A%22%5C%22[]%5C%22%22%7D]%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

All Dates:
Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Come any time during open hours.

Enjoy the Dacotah Prairie Museum with the special "grandkids" in your life.

