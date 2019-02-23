Grandparents Day @ the DPM - Aberdeen
Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
You are invited to bring the “grandkids” in your life for a fun visit to the DPM on National Grandparents Day, Sat. Feb. 23rd. Explore the exhibits, work together on an activity and enjoy a treat.
Fee: Free!
All Dates:
Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Come any time during open hours.
Enjoy the Dacotah Prairie Museum with the special "grandkids" in your life.
