Grant Writing Seminar - Leola

Apr 23, 2019 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Brian Carlson of Minneapolis, Minn. presents a grant writing seminar. Cost: $50


Location:   Municipal City Building
Map:   742 Sherman St, Leola, SD
Phone:   605-380-2224 or 605-824-0014

Seminar presented by Brian Carlson

Municipal City Building 742 Sherman St, Leola, SD

