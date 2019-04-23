Grant Writing Seminar - Leola
Apr 23, 2019 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Brian Carlson of Minneapolis, Minn. presents a grant writing seminar. Cost: $50
|Location:
|Municipal City Building
|Map:
|742 Sherman St, Leola, SD
|Phone:
|605-380-2224 or 605-824-0014
All Dates:
Seminar presented by Brian Carlson
