Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival - Volga
Sep 7, 2019
Vineyard and wine production tours, live music, demonstrations, kids’ activities and stomping contest.
|Location:
|Schade Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|21095 463rd Ave., Volga, SD 57071
|Phone:
|605-627-5545
|Email:
|info@schadevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.schadevineyard.com
All Dates:
