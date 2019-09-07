Share |

Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival - Volga

Sep 7, 2019

Vineyard and wine production tours, live music, demonstrations, kids’ activities and stomping contest.


Location:   Schade Vineyard and Winery
Map:   21095 463rd Ave., Volga, SD 57071
Phone:   605-627-5545
Email:   info@schadevineyard.com
Website:   http://www.schadevineyard.com

All Dates:
