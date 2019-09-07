Share |

Grape Stomp Festival - Rosholt

Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

The Grape Stomp Festival is a celebration of the harvest of this season's grapes! Join in the fun with shopping, dining, live entertainment and grape stomping fun!! See website for complete details: www.WiththeWindWinery.com

 


Location:   With the Wind Vineyard & Winery
Map:   10722 Lake Road, Rosholt, South Dakota 57260
Phone:   605-537-4780
Email:   withthewindwinery@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.WiththeWindWinery.com

