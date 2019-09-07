Grape Stomp Festival - Rosholt
Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019
The Grape Stomp Festival is a celebration of the harvest of this season's grapes! Join in the fun with shopping, dining, live entertainment and grape stomping fun!! See website for complete details: www.WiththeWindWinery.com.
|Location:
|With the Wind Vineyard & Winery
|Map:
|10722 Lake Road, Rosholt, South Dakota 57260
|Phone:
|605-537-4780
|Email:
|withthewindwinery@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.WiththeWindWinery.com
All Dates:
