Share |

Grassland Gravel

Jul 15, 2023

The Grassland Gravel bike race/ride showcases the 116,000 acres of rolling mixed-grass prairie of the Fort Pierre National Grassland. Riders can choose between 3 distances that feature beautiful views and sparse gravel roads.

 


Location:   Richland Dam Dispersed Recreation Site
Map:   18198-18100 286th Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 280-8264
Website:   https://oahewheelmen.wixsite.com/oahewheelmen/grasslandgravel

All Dates:
Jul 15, 2023

The Grassland Gravel bike race/ride showcases the 116,000 acres of rolling mixed-grass prairie of the Fort Pierre National Grassland. Riders can choose between 3 distances that feature beautiful views and sparse gravel roads.  
Richland Dam Dispersed Recreation Site
Richland Dam Dispersed Recreation Site 18198 18198-18100 286th Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable