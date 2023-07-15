Grassland Gravel
Jul 15, 2023
The Grassland Gravel bike race/ride showcases the 116,000 acres of rolling mixed-grass prairie of the Fort Pierre National Grassland. Riders can choose between 3 distances that feature beautiful views and sparse gravel roads.
|Location:
|Richland Dam Dispersed Recreation Site
|Map:
|18198-18100 286th Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 280-8264
|Website:
|https://oahewheelmen.wixsite.com/oahewheelmen/grasslandgravel
All Dates:
Jul 15, 2023
