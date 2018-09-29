Share |

Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival - Rapid City

Sep 29, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Celebrate harvest season in Downtown Rapid City at the ninth annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival. Visit Main Street Square, venture down Sixth St. and into Memorial Park for a day full of fall fun, including a pumpkin catapult, giant pumpkin weigh-off, Downtown chef competition, the Kidz Zone, pony rides, vendors and more.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://MainStreetSquareRC.com

