Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival - Rapid City
Sep 29, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Celebrate harvest season in Downtown Rapid City at the ninth annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival. Visit Main Street Square, venture down Sixth St. and into Memorial Park for a day full of fall fun, including a pumpkin catapult, giant pumpkin weigh-off, Downtown chef competition, the Kidz Zone, pony rides, vendors and more.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Sep 29, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Celebrate harvest season in Downtown Rapid City at the ninth annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.