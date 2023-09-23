Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival-Rapid City
Sep 23, 2023
Downtown's biggest festival, The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival, returns for the 11th year. Visit Main Street Square and venture down Sixth St. and into Memorial Park for a pumpkin catapult, giant pumpkin weigh-off, cooking demonstration, Kidz Zone, pony rides, vendors and more.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
Sep 23, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.