Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival - Rapid City

Sep 28, 2024

Downtown's biggest festival, The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival, returns for the 12th year. Visit Main Street Square and venture down Sixth St. and into Memorial Park for a pumpkin catapult, giant pumpkin weigh-off, kids' activities, and vendors.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com

All Dates:
Sep 28, 2024

Downtown's biggest festival, The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival, returns for the 12th year. Visit Main Street Square and venture down Sixth St. and into Memorial Park for a pumpkin catapult, giant pumpkin weigh-off, kids' activities, and vendors.
Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

September (2024)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable