Share |

Great Plains Cheese & Ice Cream Festival - Renner

Jun 15, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sample cheeses and ice creams from around the area and enjoy live music, kids' play areas, a bouncy house, face painting, games, kid-friendly food vendors, raffle packages for kids and adults, the ZOO Mobile, farm animals and beverages for all ages.

Pre ticket sales at www.brownpapertickets.com
Tickets: Presale: $8/adult, $2/kid (12 & under); Day Of: $10/adult, $2/kid (12 & under)


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   Info@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://strawbalewinery.com

All Dates:
Jun 15, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dairy products from around the area, plus kids' activities, live music, farm animals and beverages for all ages.

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable