Great Plains Cheese & Ice Cream Festival - Renner
Jun 15, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sample cheeses and ice creams from around the area and enjoy live music, kids' play areas, a bouncy house, face painting, games, kid-friendly food vendors, raffle packages for kids and adults, the ZOO Mobile, farm animals and beverages for all ages.
Pre ticket sales at www.brownpapertickets.com
Tickets: Presale: $8/adult, $2/kid (12 & under); Day Of: $10/adult, $2/kid (12 & under)
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|Info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://strawbalewinery.com
All Dates:
