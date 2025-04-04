Great Plains Watercolor Society Member Exhibition - Sioux Falls
Apr 4, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Public Reception April 4, 5:30 - 8:00pm
Member Reception & Award Ceremony April 10, 7:00 - 9:00pm
Comprising of over 100 artists residing in Sioux Falls & the tri-state area, the Great Plains Watercolor Society strives to inspire their members through workshops, gatherings, and educational opportunities. From advanced artists, intermediate enthusiasts, and beginners learning the basics, all talent levels will be showcased at Rehfelds Modern during this year's Member Exhibition.
Visit www.greatplainswatercolorsociety.com for more information about Great Plains Watercolor Society membership, and upcoming events.
Artists featured on marketing materials (L-R); Barbara Sparks, Michael Hagan, Brian Beilke, and Judy Thompson
|Location:
|Rehfelds Modern
|Map:
|431 N Phillips Ave Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-336-9737
|Email:
|alix@rehfeldsonline.com
|Website:
|https://www.rehfeldsonline.com/event-details/great-plains-watercolor-society-2025-04-04-17-30
All Dates:
Apr 4, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm Public Reception
Showing April 1 - 30, 2025
