Great Plains Watercolor Society Member Exhibition - Sioux Falls

Apr 4, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Public Reception April 4, 5:30 - 8:00pm
Member Reception & Award Ceremony April 10, 7:00 - 9:00pm

Comprising of over 100 artists residing in Sioux Falls & the tri-state area, the Great Plains Watercolor Society strives to inspire their members through workshops, gatherings, and educational opportunities. From advanced artists, intermediate enthusiasts, and beginners learning the basics, all talent levels will be showcased at Rehfelds Modern during this year's Member Exhibition.

Visit www.greatplainswatercolorsociety.com for more information about Great Plains Watercolor Society membership, and upcoming events.
Artists featured on marketing materials (L-R); Barbara Sparks, Michael Hagan, Brian Beilke, and Judy Thompson


Location:   Rehfelds Modern
Map:   431 N Phillips Ave Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-336-9737
Email:   alix@rehfeldsonline.com
Website:   https://www.rehfeldsonline.com/event-details/great-plains-watercolor-society-2025-04-04-17-30

All Dates:
Apr 4, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm Public Reception

Showing April 1 - 30, 2025

Rehfelds Modern
Rehfelds Modern 57104 431 N Phillips Ave Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable