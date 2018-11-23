Great Small Works IV - Rapid City

Nov 23, 2018 - Dec 31, 2018

Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, the Artists of the Black Hills' Great Small Works IV opens at Prairie Edge Trading Post and Galleries on Friday, November 23! Take home one of a kind original artwork that is 36 square inches or less.



Join us at the reception on November 30th, from 5pm-7pm at Prairie Edge, where you can meet the artists and view all of the art on exhibit.



The show will run from November 23rd-Dec 31st at Prairie Edge in downtown Rapid City, South Dakota.