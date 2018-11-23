Great Small Works IV - Rapid City
Nov 23, 2018 - Dec 31, 2018
Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, the Artists of the Black Hills' Great Small Works IV opens at Prairie Edge Trading Post and Galleries on Friday, November 23! Take home one of a kind original artwork that is 36 square inches or less.
Join us at the reception on November 30th, from 5pm-7pm at Prairie Edge, where you can meet the artists and view all of the art on exhibit.
The show will run from November 23rd-Dec 31st at Prairie Edge in downtown Rapid City, South Dakota.
|Location:
|Prairie Edge
|Map:
|606 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Email:
|info@artistsoftheblackhills.com
|Website:
|http://www.artistsoftheblackhills.com
All Dates:
Nov 23, 2018 - Dec 31, 2018
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.