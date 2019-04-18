Green Thursday on the Platz - Vermillion
Apr 18, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
As part of Vermillion’s celebration of Earth Days 2019, the public is invited to gather again for an evening of local music, exhibits on how to green up their lives, barbecued and grilled food children's activities, fresh, local food from the farmers market and much more! Co-sponsored by Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company and Greening Vermillion.
|Location:
|Ratingen Platz
|Map:
|1 Market St., Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-5571
|Email:
|susan@vermillionchamber.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ThursdaysOnThePlatz/
All Dates:
