Gregory County Gift Show

Apr 20, 2019 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

The Gregory County Gift Show is in Burke, SD April 20th, 9am-3pm. The Easter Bunny will be hopping by from 12pm-2pm. The Immanuel Lutheran Church of Jamison, NE will be serving lunch from 10am - GONE!

 

Fee: $Free Admission


Location:   The Burke Civic Center
Map:   Main St., Burke, SD 57523
Phone:   6058309778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net
Website:   http://27759 333 Ave

Bring all your family member who are home for Easter! Get pictures with the Easter Bunny!

The Burke Civic Center
The Burke Civic Center 57523 Main St., Burke, SD 57523

