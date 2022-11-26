Gregory Mid-Winter Fair
Nov 26, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Shop local for all those holiday gifts! We have something for everyone. Bring the kids to tell Santa their Christmas wishes 12-2. Support our local after prom party at the lunch stand.
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Gregory Memorial Auditorium
|Map:
|222 Main Street, Gregory, SD 57529
|Phone:
|6058302301
|Email:
|Mccance@gwtc.net
All Dates:
Nov 26, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Shop local for all those holiday gifts! We have something for everyone. Bring the kids to tell Santa their Christmas wishes 12-2. Support our local after prom party at the lunch stand.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.