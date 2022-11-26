Share |

Gregory Mid-Winter Fair

Nov 26, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Shop local for all those holiday gifts! We have something for everyone. Bring the kids to tell Santa their Christmas wishes 12-2. Support our local after prom party at the lunch stand.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Gregory Memorial Auditorium
Map:   222 Main Street, Gregory, SD 57529
Phone:   6058302301
Email:   Mccance@gwtc.net

All Dates:
