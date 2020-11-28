Share |

Gregory Mid-Winter Fair - Gregory

Nov 28, 2020 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Mid-Winter Fair has been an annual holiday shopping tradition for over 40 years. Please, come out to support your local businesses, and check off your holiday shopping list!
Support the After Prom fundraiser serving breakfast and lunch.
Bring the kids to tell Santa their Christmas wishes from 12:00-2:00!

 

Fee: $40


Location:   Gregory, SD
Map:   222 Main St., Gregory, SD, SD 57533
Phone:   605-830-9778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net

