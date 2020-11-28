Gregory Mid-Winter Fair - Gregory
Nov 28, 2020 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Mid-Winter Fair has been an annual holiday shopping tradition for over 40 years. Please, come out to support your local businesses, and check off your holiday shopping list!
Support the After Prom fundraiser serving breakfast and lunch.
Bring the kids to tell Santa their Christmas wishes from 12:00-2:00!
Fee: $40
|Location:
|Gregory, SD
|Map:
|222 Main St., Gregory, SD, SD 57533
|Phone:
|605-830-9778
|Email:
|mccance@gwtc.net
All Dates:
Nov 28, 2020 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Mid-Winter Fair has been an annual holiday shopping tradition for over 40 years. Please, come out to support your local businesses and check off your holiday shopping list!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.