Grit and Glory: Honoring America at 250 - Pierre
Jan 15, 2026
The South Dakota State Historical society Board of Trustees and Staff, along with the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation Board of Trustees and Staff request your presence at their annual Legislative Reception.
Join us as we kick off a year of celebration honoring America's 250th birthday.
Light refreshments will be served.
January 15, 2026, 4-6pm
|Location:
|Cultural Heritage Center
|Map:
|900 Governors Dr. Pierre
|Phone:
|(605) 773-3458
|Website:
|https://history.sd.gov/
All Dates:
