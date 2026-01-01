Grit and Glory: Honoring America at 250 - Pierre

Jan 15, 2026

 

The South Dakota State Historical society Board of Trustees and Staff, along with the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation Board of Trustees and Staff request your presence at their annual Legislative Reception.

Join us as we kick off a year of celebration honoring America's 250th birthday.

Light refreshments will be served.

January 15, 2026, 4-6pm


Location:   Cultural Heritage Center
Map:   900 Governors Dr. ﻿Pierre
Phone:   (605) 773-3458
Website:   https://history.sd.gov/

