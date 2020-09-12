Share |

Groton Fly-In/Drive-In

Sep 12, 2020 - Sep 13, 2020

Air poker run, flour bombing contest, spot landing contest and airplane rides. Breakfast and lunch served by the Lions Club. Admission is free.


Location:   Groton Airport, 2E6
Map:   12766 406th Ave, Groton, SD
Email:   grotonflyin@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.grotonflyin.com

