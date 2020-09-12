Groton Fly-In/Drive-In
Sep 12, 2020 - Sep 13, 2020
Air poker run, flour bombing contest, spot landing contest and airplane rides. Breakfast and lunch served by the Lions Club. Admission is free.
|Location:
|Groton Airport, 2E6
|Map:
|12766 406th Ave, Groton, SD
|Email:
|grotonflyin@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.grotonflyin.com
All Dates:
