Groton's 7th Pumpkin Fest - Groton
Oct 1, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
See you at Groton's 7th Pumpkin Fest, October 1st, 2022, 10am-3pm, Groton City Park, Free Will Donation Lunch served 11am-1pm, Free Pumpkins, Hayrides, Train Rides, Face Painting, Temporary Tattoos, Pumpkin Painting, Inflatables, Mini Photo Sessions by Groton’s Yearbook Staff, Monetary donations are accepted at Dacotah Bank.
Thanks to our many sponsors and volunteers!!
Fee: $0
|Location:
|Groton City Park
|Map:
|802 N 3rd Street, Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|605-397-8422
|Email:
|city.april@nvc.net
|Website:
|https://www.city.grotonsd.gov/pumpkinfest.html
All Dates:
