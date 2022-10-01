Share |

Groton's 7th Pumpkin Fest - Groton

Oct 1, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

See you at Groton's 7th Pumpkin Fest, October 1st, 2022, 10am-3pm, Groton City Park, Free Will Donation Lunch served 11am-1pm, Free Pumpkins, Hayrides, Train Rides, Face Painting, Temporary Tattoos, Pumpkin Painting, Inflatables, Mini Photo Sessions by Groton’s Yearbook Staff, Monetary donations are accepted at Dacotah Bank.
Thanks to our many sponsors and volunteers!!

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Groton City Park
Map:   802 N 3rd Street, Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   605-397-8422
Email:   city.april@nvc.net
Website:   https://www.city.grotonsd.gov/pumpkinfest.html

All Dates:
Oct 1, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Groton City Park
Groton City Park 57445 802 N 3rd Street, Groton, SD 57445

