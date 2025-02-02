Groundhog Day Poker Run - Bruce
Feb 2, 2025
Cross-country ski poker run, snowshoe poker run, kids' kicksled race and potluck.
https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oakwood-lakes-state-park/
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
All Dates:
Feb 2, 2025
