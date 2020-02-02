Share |

Groundhog Day Ski & Snowshoe Poker Run - Bruce

Feb 2, 2020 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Cross-country ski poker run, snowshoe poker run, kick sled race for kids and potluck.

 


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 Oakwood Drive, Bruce, SD
Phone:   605-627-5441
Email:   Oakwoodlakes@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1098/

Cross-country ski poker run, snowshoe poker run and kick sled race for kids.

Oakwood Lakes State Park
Oakwood Lakes State Park 20247 Oakwood Drive, Bruce, SD

