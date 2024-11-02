Gun Show - Redfield
Nov 3, 2024 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Guns, scopes, clothes, knives, and related hunting gear available for sale. Concessions available. Nov. 2: 9 am-5pm.
Fee: $5 per adult. Children under 14 free--accompanied by adult.
|Location:
|Redfield Armory
|Map:
|309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-0965
|Email:
|chamber@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://chamber.redfield.com
All Dates:
Nov 2, 2024 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 3, 2024 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.