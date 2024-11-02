Gun Show - Redfield

Nov 3, 2024 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Guns, scopes, clothes, knives, and related hunting gear available for sale. Concessions available. Nov. 2: 9 am-5pm.

 

Fee: $5 per adult. Children under 14 free--accompanied by adult.


Location:   Redfield Armory
Map:   309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-472-0965
Email:   chamber@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://chamber.redfield.com

All Dates:
Nov 2, 2024 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 3, 2024 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

.

Redfield Armory
Redfield Armory 57469 309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, SD 57469

Search All Events By Day

November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable