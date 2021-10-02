Share |

Gypsy Day Caramel Roll Fundraiser - Aberdeen

Oct 2, 2021 9:00 am - 11:00 am

At the Dacotah Prairie Museum, on Main Street.
Hot coffee and cocoa and the best carmel rolls in town.
Help support your local museum and enjoy the parade at the same time!
Preorders accepted, call 605.0626.7117 the week before.


Location:   Dacotah Prairie Museum
Map:   21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7117
Email:   patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   http://dacotah-prairie-museum.business.site/

Oct 2, 2021 9:00 am - 11:00 am

