Gypsy Day Caramel Roll Fundraiser - Aberdeen
Oct 2, 2021 9:00 am - 11:00 am
At the Dacotah Prairie Museum, on Main Street.
Hot coffee and cocoa and the best carmel rolls in town.
Help support your local museum and enjoy the parade at the same time!
Preorders accepted, call 605.0626.7117 the week before.
|Location:
|Dacotah Prairie Museum
|Map:
|21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Email:
|patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
|Website:
|http://dacotah-prairie-museum.business.site/
All Dates:
