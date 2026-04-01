Hairspray presented by The Premiere Playhouse - Sioux Falls
Apr 17, 2026 - Apr 26, 2026
You can’t stop the beat in this Tony-winning musical that’s as irresistible as it is inspiring. Follow Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto The Corny Collins Show and into the heart of a civil rights movement. Big hair, big dreams, and even bigger heart — Hairspray is a feel-good triumph for all.
Fee: $24
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-731-2420
|Email:
|info@thepremiereplayhouse.com
|Website:
|https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions-events/hairspray/
All Dates:
Apr 17, 2026 - Apr 26, 2026 April 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7pm and April 19 and 26 at 2pm
Join us at the historic downtown Orpheum Theater!
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