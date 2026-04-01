Hairspray presented by The Premiere Playhouse - Sioux Falls

Apr 17, 2026 - Apr 26, 2026

You can’t stop the beat in this Tony-winning musical that’s as irresistible as it is inspiring. Follow Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto The Corny Collins Show and into the heart of a civil rights movement. Big hair, big dreams, and even bigger heart — Hairspray is a feel-good triumph for all.

 

Fee: $24


Location:   Orpheum Theater Center
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-731-2420
Email:   info@thepremiereplayhouse.com
Website:   https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions-events/hairspray/

All Dates:
Apr 17, 2026 - Apr 26, 2026 April 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7pm and April 19 and 26 at 2pm

Join us at the historic downtown Orpheum Theater!

Orpheum Theater Center
Orpheum Theater Center 57104 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

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