HAIRSPRAY - Sioux Falls

Mar 5, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-Winning musical comedy phenomenon, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?



Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can't Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).



This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.