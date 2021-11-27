Share |

Hall of Trees

Nov 27, 2021 - Dec 24, 2021

Spark your holiday spirit at the fourth annual Mead Hall of Trees!

View up to 50 stunning Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and civic groups all month long!

Kids and adults alike will enjoy the Tonka Toy Exhibit that will be on display during the seasons featuring aorund 100 pieces from teh private collection of local collector Micah James.

Winter hours Monday - Saturday 12pm - 4pm.

Extended Holiday Hours Sundays (December 5, 12, & 19) 12pm - 4pm.

Admission:

$8.00 for adults

$5.00 for seniors 

Free for children during December


Location:   Mead Cultural Education Center
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   (605) 665-3898
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/

Nov 27, 2021 - Dec 24, 2021

