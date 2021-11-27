Hall of Trees
Nov 27, 2021 - Dec 24, 2021
Spark your holiday spirit at the fourth annual Mead Hall of Trees!
View up to 50 stunning Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and civic groups all month long!
Kids and adults alike will enjoy the Tonka Toy Exhibit that will be on display during the seasons featuring aorund 100 pieces from teh private collection of local collector Micah James.
Winter hours Monday - Saturday 12pm - 4pm.
Extended Holiday Hours Sundays (December 5, 12, & 19) 12pm - 4pm.
Admission:
$8.00 for adults
$5.00 for seniors
Free for children during December
|Location:
|Mead Cultural Education Center
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|(605) 665-3898
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org/
All Dates:
Nov 27, 2021 - Dec 24, 2021
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.