Share |

Halloween Night Hike-Night of the Museum - Custer State Park

Oct 26, 2019

Meet costumed characters along a 1.5 mile guided night hike with the trail lit only by jack-o-lanterns and tiki torches. Reservations Required.


Location:   Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center
Map:   13329 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4515
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/default.aspx

All Dates:
Oct 26, 2019

Meet costumed characters along a 1.5 mile guided night hike with the trail lit only by jack-o-lanterns and tiki torches. Reservations Required.
Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center
Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center 13329 13329 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable