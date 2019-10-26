Halloween Night Hike-Night of the Museum - Custer State Park
Oct 26, 2019
Meet costumed characters along a 1.5 mile guided night hike with the trail lit only by jack-o-lanterns and tiki torches. Reservations Required.
|Location:
|Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center
|Map:
|13329 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/default.aspx
