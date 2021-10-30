Share |

Halloween Party

Oct 30, 2021 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join Allevity for a family-friendly Halloween Party on Saturday, October 30th from 10am-1pm. For just $15 per person purchase our special package that includes 30 minutes of Unlimited Attractions, access to Ballocity Children’s Playground and Climbing Wall, a $5 Arcade Card, Trick-or-Treating around the facility and a coloring activity sheet! Don’t forget to wear your costume!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   http://allevity.fun

All Dates:
Oct 30, 2021 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Allevity Entertainment
