Halloween Party
Oct 30, 2021 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Join Allevity for a family-friendly Halloween Party on Saturday, October 30th from 10am-1pm. For just $15 per person purchase our special package that includes 30 minutes of Unlimited Attractions, access to Ballocity Children’s Playground and Climbing Wall, a $5 Arcade Card, Trick-or-Treating around the facility and a coloring activity sheet! Don’t forget to wear your costume!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|http://allevity.fun
All Dates:
Oct 30, 2021 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.