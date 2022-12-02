Share |

Handel's Messiah

Dec 2, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Featuring the inspiring Hallelujah Chorus, Handel's Messiah returns to usher in the holiday season. Join your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls for this divine masterpiece!

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   First Lutheran Church
Map:   327 S. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   6053676000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

All Dates:
