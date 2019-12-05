Handel's Messiah (concert) - Sioux Falls
Dec 5, 2019 - Dec 6, 2019
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performance.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church
|Map:
|327 S Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/south-dakota-symphony-messiah-first-lutheran-church
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2019 - Dec 6, 2019 7 pm
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.