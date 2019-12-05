Share |

Handel's Messiah (concert) - Sioux Falls

Dec 5, 2019 - Dec 6, 2019

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performance.


Location:   First Lutheran Church
Map:   327 S Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/south-dakota-symphony-messiah-first-lutheran-church

All Dates:
Dec 5, 2019 - Dec 6, 2019 7 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performance.

First Lutheran Church
First Lutheran Church 327 S Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable