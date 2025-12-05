Handel's Messiah - Sioux Falls
Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 6, 2025
Featuring the inspiring Hallelujah Chorus, Handel's Messiah returns to usher in the holiday season. Join your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls for this divine masterpiece!
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church
|Map:
|327 S. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-336-3734
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 6, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.