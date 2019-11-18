Hands On: Student-Curated Exhibitions at the University Art Galleries - Vermillion

Nov 18, 2019 - Nov 22, 2019

“Hands On: Student-Curated Exhibitions at the University Art Galleries,” will be on view in the John A. Day Gallery November 18 to November 22, 2019 and in Gallery 110 from December 2 to December 6, 2019. Closing receptions, open to the public, will be held November 22 from 5-7 pm and December 6 from 5-7 pm.



Five exhibitions curated by undergraduate students will be on view in the John A. Day Gallery from November 18 to November 22, 2019. Each exhibition was curated by a group of five students as part of their work for an art history course, “Art Museums: History and Practice.” The topics of the exhibitions include childhood, women’s roles in American society, indigenous portraiture, iconic imagery in the media and indigenous culture and clothing. Each exhibition features student research and works of art from the collections of the University Art Galleries.



One exhibition, curated by USD MFA students, will be on view in Gallery 110 from December 2 to December 6, 2019. This exhibition features the curatorial work of three graduate students and features landscape imagery from the Midwest and East Asia.



The University Art Galleries offer free admission and are open to the public weekdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.