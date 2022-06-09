Harrisburg Days
Come celebrate the annual Harrisburg Days held June 9 – 12, 2022 in Harrisburg, SD.
The entertainment stage will feature the band 4 Sure – a new local combo – on Friday night, Too Drunk to Fish on Saturday afternoon, and the always energetic crowd-pleaser The Johnny Holm Band on Saturday night.
Other weekend events include: a kids’ tractor pedal pull, a parade concluding with a very popular Touch-A-Truck event, Little Miss Harrisburg pageant, a pancake breakfast, fishing derby, carnival, walk/run race, disc golf tournament, car show, and the Harrisburg Chamber Business Expo and Craft Fair.
|Location:
|Central Park & Camp; Lake Ole
|Map:
|150 N Columbia Stret Harrisburg SD 57032
|Phone:
|(605) 767-5078
|Email:
|larry.klipfel@harrisburgsd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.harrisburgdays.com/
All Dates:
