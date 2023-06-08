Harrisburg Days
Jun 8, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023
Come celebrate the annual Harrisburg Days!
This year's event will feature the parade, craft fair, and car show, as well as the Little Miss Harrisburg Pageant. Kids can also come compete in the fishing derby!
|Location:
|Central Park & Camp; Lake Ole
|Map:
|150 N Columbia Stret Harrisburg SD 57032
|Phone:
|(605) 767-5078
|Email:
|larry.klipfel@harrisburgsd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.harrisburgdays.com/
All Dates:
Jun 8, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.