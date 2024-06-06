Harrisburg Days - Harrisburg
Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 9, 2024
Come celebrate the annual Harrisburg Days!
This year's event will feature the parade, craft fair, carnival, pancake feed, touch a truck event, car show, and entertainment; as well as the Little Miss Harrisburg Pageant. Kids can also come compete in the fishing derby!
|Location:
|Central Park & Camp; Lake Ole
|Map:
|150 N Columbia Stret Harrisburg SD 57032
|Phone:
|(605) 767-5078
|Email:
|larry.klipfel@harrisburgsd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.harrisburgdays.com/
All Dates:
