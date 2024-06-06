Share |

Harrisburg Days - Harrisburg

Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 9, 2024

Come celebrate the annual Harrisburg Days!
This year's event will feature the parade, craft fair, carnival, pancake feed, touch a truck event, car show, and entertainment; as well as the Little Miss Harrisburg Pageant. Kids can also come compete in the fishing derby! 


Location:   Central Park & Camp; Lake Ole
Map:   150 N Columbia Stret Harrisburg SD 57032
Phone:   (605) 767-5078
Email:   larry.klipfel@harrisburgsd.gov
Website:   http://www.harrisburgdays.com/

All Dates:
Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 9, 2024

Come celebrate the annual Harrisburg Days!This year's event will feature the parade, craft fair, carnival, pancake feed, touch a truck event, car show, and entertainment; as well as the Little Miss Harrisburg Pageant. Kids can also come compete in the fishing derby! 
Central Park & Camp; Lake Ole
Central Park & Camp; Lake Ole 57032 150 N Columbia Stret Harrisburg SD 57032

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable