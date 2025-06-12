Harrisburg Days - Harrisburg
Jun 12, 2025 - Jun 15, 2025
Come celebrate the annual Harrisburg Days!
This year's event will feature the parade, craft fair, carnival, pancake feed, touch a truck event, car show, and entertainment; as well as the Little Miss Harrisburg Pageant. Kids can also come compete in the fishing derby!
|Location:
|Central Park & Camp; Lake Ole
|Map:
|150 N Columbia Stret Harrisburg SD 57032
|Phone:
|605-743-5872
All Dates:
