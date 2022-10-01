Harvest Festival
Oct 1, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
October 1st is our Harvest Festival!
Noon to 5 pm
Retro Rock 1 to 5 pm
Fun for the entire family! Tacos de Gringo, Bounce Houses, Grand A Alpacas, Lovey Design, Scott's Bird Houses, Andrea's Bake Shop, Face Painting, Pumpkin Painting
Like us on Facebook or follow us on google for more information on our events
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th Street Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Email:
|wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://wildeprairiewinery.com/
All Dates:
Oct 1, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.