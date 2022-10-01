Share |

Harvest Festival

Oct 1, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

October 1st is our Harvest Festival!

Noon to 5 pm

Retro Rock 1 to 5 pm


Fun for the entire family!  Tacos de Gringo, Bounce Houses, Grand A Alpacas, Lovey Design, Scott's Bird Houses, Andrea's Bake Shop, Face Painting, Pumpkin Painting


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Email:   wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com/

All Dates:
Oct 1, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Wilde Prairie Winery
Wilde Prairie Winery 48052 48052 259th Street Brandon, SD 57005

