Harvest Festival - Renner
Oct 13, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
We are done with harvest! Day of fun to show you how grateful we are that you are our customer! Wine, music, food, games, discounts on six packs of wines and much more. Great food vendors will also be here. Relax, sit back and listen to live music. All outdoors in beautiful South Dakota. Paint a pumpkin, cork painting or play a game of bean bag toss. Kid friendly! Please no pets. No outside foods or beverages. Free admission.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com/harvest-festival
All Dates:
Customer appreciation event.
