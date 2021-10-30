Harvest Halloween
Oct 30, 2021
A FREE family fun event reinforcing community spirit!
A harvest celebration supporting local business, food vendors, music, art, pig races, hay bale maze, corn pit, inflatables, Monster Paws and other children's activities.
|Location:
|Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
|Map:
|Meridian District on Downtown 3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
|Email:
|info@harvesthalloween.com
|Website:
|https://www.harvesthalloween.com/
All Dates:
Oct 30, 2021
Yankton's annual fall festival
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.