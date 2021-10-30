Share |

Harvest Halloween

Oct 30, 2021

A FREE family fun event reinforcing community spirit! 

A harvest celebration supporting local business, food vendors, music, art, pig races, hay bale maze, corn pit, inflatables, Monster Paws and other children's activities.


Location:   Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Map:   Meridian District on Downtown 3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
Email:   info@harvesthalloween.com
Website:   https://www.harvesthalloween.com/

All Dates:
Oct 30, 2021

Yankton's annual fall festival 

 

 

Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Meridian District - Downtown Yankton 57078 Meridian District on Downtown 3rd Street Yankton SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable