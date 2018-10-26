Harvest Halloween Festival -Yankton
Oct 26, 2018 - Oct 27, 2018
Yankton’s Meridian District transforms into a paradise for those who love fall. Harvest Halloween features an art market, ghost walk, pig races, chili & waffle feed, hay bale maze, spook house, corn pit, bounce houses and wraps up with live music and costume contest.
|Location:
|Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
|Map:
|Downtown Yankton, Yankton, SD 57078
All Dates:
