Harvest Stroll - Aberdeen
Sep 25, 2021 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Appreciate the South Dakota autumn with a walk around the historic Dacotah Prairie Museum building.
Hot cider, sugar cookies, pumpkins to decorate, family activities, photo ops, and folk music.
Conveniently located in downtown Aberdeen; come enjoy the fall weather with entertainment and your Museum friends!
Free admission, donations appreciated.
|Location:
|Dacotah Prairie Museum
|Map:
|21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Email:
|patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
|Website:
|http://dacotah-prairie-museum.business.site/
All Dates:
