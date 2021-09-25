Share |

Harvest Stroll - Aberdeen

Sep 25, 2021 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Appreciate the South Dakota autumn with a walk around the historic Dacotah Prairie Museum building.
Hot cider, sugar cookies, pumpkins to decorate, family activities, photo ops, and folk music.
Conveniently located in downtown Aberdeen; come enjoy the fall weather with entertainment and your Museum friends!
Free admission, donations appreciated.


Location:   Dacotah Prairie Museum
Map:   21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7117
Email:   patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   http://dacotah-prairie-museum.business.site/

All Dates:
Sep 25, 2021 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Appreciate the South Dakota autumn with a walk around the historic Dacotah Prairie Museum building.Hot cider, sugar cookies, pumpkins to decorate, family activities, photo ops, and folk music.Conveniently located in downtown Aberdeen; come enjoy the fall weather with entertainment and your Museum friends!Free admission, donations appreciated.
Dacotah Prairie Museum
Dacotah Prairie Museum 57401 21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

September (2021)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable