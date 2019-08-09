Share |

Harvey Dunn Plein Air Event - De Smet

Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Over 75 artists paint on the prairie at historical sites. Artist’s reception, music, workshops and wet sale.

Free Admission


Location:   De Smet
Map:   De Smet, SD 57231
Phone:   605-203-0216
Email:   rita@desmetsouthdakota.org
Website:   http://www.desmetsd.com/desmet/visitors/harvey-dunn

