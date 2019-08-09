Harvey Dunn Plein Air Event - De Smet
Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Over 75 artists paint on the prairie at historical sites. Artist’s reception, music, workshops and wet sale.
Free Admission
|Location:
|De Smet
|Map:
|De Smet, SD 57231
|Phone:
|605-203-0216
|Email:
|rita@desmetsouthdakota.org
|Website:
|http://www.desmetsd.com/desmet/visitors/harvey-dunn
All Dates:
Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Over 75 artists paint on the prairie at historical sites.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.