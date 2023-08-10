Share |

Harvey Dunn Plein Air Paint Out - De Smet

Aug 10, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023

Artists paint on the prairie at historic sites, reception, fiddlers' jamboree, workshops and wet sale.

Free Admission.


Location:   De Smet
Map:   De Smet, SD 57231
Phone:   605-203-0216
Email:   rita@desmetsouthdakota.org
Website:   http://www.desmetsd.com/desmet/visitors/harvey-dunn

All Dates:
Over 75 artists paint on the prairie at historical sites.

De Smet
De Smet 57231 De Smet, SD 57231

