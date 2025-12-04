Hatchery Holidays - Spearfish
Dec 4, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025
Come enjoy the festive D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery grounds! Take a tour of the historic Booth House, enjoy holiday treats, listen to music by local musicians. Enjoy delicious s'mores and cocoa on Saturday from noon to 4pm.
Open Dec. 4-7 from noon to 4pm.
|Location:
|D. C. Booth Fish Hatchery
|Map:
|423 Hatchery Circle Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7730
|Website:
|http://dcboothfishhatchery.org/
All Dates:
