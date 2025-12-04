Hatchery Holidays - Spearfish

Dec 4, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025

Come enjoy the festive D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery grounds! Take a tour of the historic Booth House, enjoy holiday treats, listen to music by local musicians. Enjoy delicious s'mores and cocoa on Saturday from noon to 4pm.

Open Dec. 4-7 from noon to 4pm.


Location:   D. C. Booth Fish Hatchery
Map:   423 Hatchery Circle Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7730
Website:   http://dcboothfishhatchery.org/

All Dates:
D. C. Booth Fish Hatchery
