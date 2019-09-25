Haunted Deadwood - Deadwood
Sep 25, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) has investigated hundreds of locations throughout the Black Hills and Wyoming. One of their more recent investigations was the Shasta Rooms or Beige Door brothel in Deadwood. BHPI investigates all locations with night vision cameras, full spectrum cameras, laser grids, digital audio recorders, EMF meters,. The presentation will cover subjects and theories dealing with paranormal investigations. Days of '76 Museum; 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.; admission by donation.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) presents.
