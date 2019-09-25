Share |

Haunted Deadwood - Deadwood

Sep 25, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) has investigated hundreds of locations throughout the Black Hills and Wyoming.  One of their more recent investigations was the Shasta Rooms or Beige Door brothel in Deadwood. BHPI investigates all locations with night vision cameras, full spectrum cameras, laser grids, digital audio recorders, EMF meters, binoptic anomaly camera, Para Music Box, Ovilus, and parascopes. The presentation will cover subjects and theories dealing with paranormal investigations. Days of '76 Museum; 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.; admission by donation.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

