Haunted History Tours: Overnight Experience - Yankton

Oct 28, 2023 - Oct 29, 2023

Stay overnight at the Mead Museum on Saturday, October 28th from 7 PM - Sunday, October 29 at 7 AM at our Haunted History Tours: Overnight Experience 2023! Tickets are $50.00 each with NO DISCOUNT ON MEMBER TICKETS & are NON-REFUNDABLE due to LIMITED AVAILABILITY! The event will include a midnight tour of the historic 1909 Mead Building where guests will be taken to places off limits to the public & staff will share their spooky stories. A team of paranormal investigators & a tarot card reader will be joining us! Snacks are included along with a continental breakfast in the morning. Must be 16 or older to attend.

 

Payment is required to reserve tickets. Tickets are available for purchase online at MeadBuilding.org/upcomingevents, at the museum Information Desk & by calling 605-665-3898 during business hours.

 

Overnight Experience is by reservation only and are NON-REFUNDABLE due to limited availability. A list of items to bring will be emailed to registered attendees prior to the event.

https://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898 Ext 207
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org

All Dates:
Oct 28, 2023 - Oct 29, 2023 October 28th from 7 PM - Sunday, October 29 at 7 AM

