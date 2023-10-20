Haunted History Tours - Yankton
The Mead Museum is offering two nights of Haunted History Tours on Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21 from 6 PM - 8:30 PM. A map will guide you between five historic Yankton sites where a narrator will present the building history & its haunting stories. Your ticket will be stamped at each site & when you collect all five stamps, you can enter into our prize give-a-way! Non-member tickets are $25 & Member tickets cost $15 (two discounted tickets limit). You can add on an Annual Membership at any level to qualify for the Member discount! Must provide a current Member ID# to validate discount (located on the top left corner of your membership card). If you are unsure of your ID#, give us a call at 605-665-3898.
Payment is required to reserve tickets. Tickets are available for purchase online at MeadBuilding.org/upcomingevents, at the museum Information Desk & by calling 605-665-3898 during business hours.
Tickets with tour map must be picked up at the Mead Museum by 4 PM on Saturday, October 21.
https://www.meadbuilding.org/
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898 Ext 207
|Email:
|info@meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Oct 20, 2023 - Oct 21, 2023 6pm - 8:30pm
